The 2021 GRAMMY awards are well underway. The awards that are rewarded during the primetime national broadcast are just a small fraction of the amount of GRAMMY awards that are given out each year.

The dance categories haven’t quite made their way to the national broadcast (yet) so these awards are handed out earlier in the day.

Kaytranada has officially won his first and second GRAMMY awards for best dance recording and best dance/electronic album.

His sophomore album, Bubba, which was released in December of 2019 was awarded best dance/electronic album and “10%” ft. Kali Uchis is this year’s best dance recording. A feat that most producers dream of.

Kaytranada was also nominated for best new artist in which was awarded to Megan The Stallion. Well Deserved.

Here’s to many more.

Best Dance Recording

“On My Mind” — Diplo & Sidepiece

“My High” — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

“The Difference” — Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi

“Both of Us” — Jayda G

“10%” — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis (WINNER)

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Kick” — I Arca

“Planet’s Mad” — Baauer

“Energy” — Disclaosure

“Bubba” — Kaytranada (WINNER)

“Good Faith” — Madeon

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Kaytranada Here ▲ ▲

Kaytranada Sweeps Dance GRAMMY Award Categories With Two GRAMMY wins