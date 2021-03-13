Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » ZHU Announces He Has Completed His Third Studio Album

ZHU Announces He Has Completed His Third Studio Album

by Leave a Comment

EDM’s favorite deep house producer, ZHU, has emerged from the shadows to announce that he has completed his next album; this album would mark his third studio album following 2016’s GENERATIONWHY and 2018’s RINGOS DESSERT. Unfortunately no other news about the project has been made public but we are keeping an eye on his socials until we get more information! Check out his tweet below and we will keep you informed with any updates!

https://twitter.com/ZHUmusic/status/1370448491311362049

ZHU Announces He Has Completed His Third Studio Album

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend