ZHU Announces He Has Completed His Third Studio Album

EDM’s favorite deep house producer, ZHU, has emerged from the shadows to announce that he has completed his next album; this album would mark his third studio album following 2016’s GENERATIONWHY and 2018’s RINGOS DESSERT. Unfortunately no other news about the project has been made public but we are keeping an eye on his socials until we get more information! Check out his tweet below and we will keep you informed with any updates!

https://twitter.com/ZHUmusic/status/1370448491311362049

