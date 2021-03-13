Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

If there’s an artist in the trap scene that deserves more of a spotlight, TroyBoi is clearly one of them. Just yesterday, the V!BEZ producer took to social media to casually announce that he has a track with Justin Bieber called ‘Redeye.’ It’s a bonus track on Bieber’s new Justice album, and fans who pre-order the project will receive the collaboration for free. It appears the track will be released next Friday, per TroyBoi’s caption on social media. Check out the announcement below and start getting hyped for this unexpected collaboration.

