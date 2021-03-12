WATCH: UK Producer Drinks On Me Unveils Stunning New Single ‘Movies’

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

A euphoric blend of UK flavored garage and house, rising star Drinks On Me excitedly debuts his brand new single “Movies” with its accompanying music video. Out today, March 12 on French tastemaker label Noir Sur Blanc, “Movies” serves as a reflective ode to love.

Best characterized by it’s sweeping four-on-the-floor basslines, “Movies” sonically fuses ripe percussive elements with enchanting synth work to create a sensational three-minute whirlwind of sound. Born in a world under lockdown, “Movies” is a love song from Drinks On Me to his longtime girlfriend. Highly reflective and emotional, Drinks On Me chronicles his love in a timeless single and music video.

“One gray lockdown night, I was sitting on FaceTime with my girlfriend reflecting on our relationship. I remember distinctly saying our love being kind of like a movie, the way we just feel so together and in our own little bubble like you see on the big screen. And the next day, ‘Movies’ was born, literally 12 hours later. The track is just a perfect reflection of my feelings to her, the ups and downs in the drops reflecting our happy moments and sad times, pitch falling emotional vocal chops representing those moments we fall together. But at the end of it, it’s got a euphoric tone, it’s a song of optimism and hope that we will get through anything. This track has to be one of my favourites I’ve ever made for that exact reason, the personal meaning behind it and the idea just all make it perfect to me. And I think she likes it too.” – Drinks On Me

Stream “Drinks On Me” on your favorite platform here, and check out the music video below!

