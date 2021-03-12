Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: Shae District Share Silky Smooth 'We Belong' Single + Music Video featuring Dafna

You know when you hear a new song that immediately grabs your attention in the first few seconds? Shae District have captured that energy and more in their latest single, ‘We Belong.’ Boasting some smooth vocals from Dafna, the Denver-based duo’s new release is impressive from start to finish – from the lush chords to the chilled out groove this track is just plain good. It’s the first track off Shae District’s upcoming Lose Myself EP and if this is any indicator of what we can expect from the entire project then we have no doubt it’s going to be stellar as well. Stream ‘We Belong’ on Soundcloud as well as the official music video below.

Shae District – We Belong (feat. Dafna) | Stream

