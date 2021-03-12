Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Pushing Daizies Continue Hot Streak in Fresh Remix of Bear Grillz & Adventure Club’s ‘Where We Are’

Pushing Daizies Continue Hot Streak in Fresh Remix of Bear Grillz & Adventure Club’s ‘Where We Are’

by Leave a Comment

We’ve been covering the last few releases from Pushing Daizies ever since they exploded onto the scene a few months ago. The anonymous duo’s approach to future bass is fresh and original, not to mention very well-produced from a technical standpoint. Today they’ve shared with us their latest effort, and it’s just as impressive as their previous tracks. Taking on Bear Grillz, Adventure Club, and JT Roach’s ‘Where We Are,’ Pushing Daizies craft a compelling and catchy remix that elevates the original in a multitude of ways. Steam it via Spotify below to see what we mean.

Where We Are (Pushing Daizies Remix) | Steam

Pushing Daizies Continue Hot Streak in Fresh Remix of Bear Grillz & Adventure Club’s ‘Where We Are’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend