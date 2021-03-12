We’ve been covering the last few releases from Pushing Daizies ever since they exploded onto the scene a few months ago. The anonymous duo’s approach to future bass is fresh and original, not to mention very well-produced from a technical standpoint. Today they’ve shared with us their latest effort, and it’s just as impressive as their previous tracks. Taking on Bear Grillz, Adventure Club, and JT Roach’s ‘Where We Are,’ Pushing Daizies craft a compelling and catchy remix that elevates the original in a multitude of ways. Steam it via Spotify below to see what we mean.

Where We Are (Pushing Daizies Remix) | Steam

Pushing Daizies Continue Hot Streak in Fresh Remix of Bear Grillz & Adventure Club’s ‘Where We Are’