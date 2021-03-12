Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: SUPER-Hi Tap Diego Druck for Uplifting ‘Following the Sun’ Remix

LISTEN: SUPER-Hi Tap Diego Druck for Uplifting ‘Following the Sun’ Remix

by Leave a Comment

Even after amassing over 15 millions steams and global radio support, the success of SUPER-Hi’s breakout single ‘Following the Sun’ continues to grow; this time thanks to the UK production duo tapping Diego Druck for remix duties. As you’ll quickly hear below, Druck takes this baby straight to the dance floor, crafting such an infectious groove that sooner or later you’ll have no choice but to get out of your seat and start dancing. See what we mean below and stay on the lookout for more new music from these two rising acts in 2021.

SUPER-Hi – Following The Sun (Diego Druck Remix)

LISTEN: SUPER-Hi Tap Diego Druck for Uplifting ‘Following the Sun’ Remix

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend