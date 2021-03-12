Even after amassing over 15 millions steams and global radio support, the success of SUPER-Hi’s breakout single ‘Following the Sun’ continues to grow; this time thanks to the UK production duo tapping Diego Druck for remix duties. As you’ll quickly hear below, Druck takes this baby straight to the dance floor, crafting such an infectious groove that sooner or later you’ll have no choice but to get out of your seat and start dancing. See what we mean below and stay on the lookout for more new music from these two rising acts in 2021.

SUPER-Hi – Following The Sun (Diego Druck Remix)

LISTEN: SUPER-Hi Tap Diego Druck for Uplifting ‘Following the Sun’ Remix