After launching Stabby Records and unleashing her debut single ‘Too Late’, Sam Blacky is back and showing no signs of slowing down in her follow up release. Inspired by her world travels, “Body” is a scorching vocal house tune boasting infectious vocals and a driving bassline that will have you vibing from start to finish. Clearly a lot of thought and passion went into the creation of this song and it shows. Stream the record on Spotify below and be sure to read what Sam Blacky has to say about the inspiration behind ‘Body.’

Sam Blacky – Body | Stream

“‘Body‘ was 100% inspired by my love of travel & tropical, foreign destinations. Obviously, before COVID, what seems like so long ago, I would be in a different country almost every weekend and get exposed to all sorts of new styles of music. I took it all in like a sponge, I was obsessed with every new song I heard & I couldn’t believe how different all the sounds were. I collected bits and pieces from all over the world to culminate my own sound & take different aspects from every place I had been and combine them all together. The song went through tons of rounds of changes and edits because every time I would come home from another trip, I would have something more to add. I hope it comes across in the work, because it truly was inspired by the world.” – Sam Blacky

Follow Sam Blacky:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Website

LISTEN: Sam Blacky Unveils Travel-Inspired House Single ‘Body’ via Stabby Records