Spending two straight years locked away in the studio has clearly paid off for Luke August. After sharing his debut single ‘Only One in The World,’ the multi-talented musician delivers yet another knockout blow with ‘Embers.’ Featuring ethereal vocals from Tyller and captivating bars from Young Leo, August’s latest single comes together in all the right ways, with his insane and epic-sounding production doing the heavy lifting. We have no doubt that he’s got much more quality music locked and loaded for the rest of 2021 and we’re hyped to see what the producer will deliver. Stream ‘Embers’ below and read what Luke August has to say about the track as well.

Luke August – Embers | Stream

“I was working on a few different instrumental ideas at the time and Tyller came through to check out the studio where she played some acoustic guitar and sang.. I instantly fell in love with her voice and we spent a day layering up the lead vocal and harmonies. I bumped into Kieren (Young Leo) a few months later at a jam night in Melbourne and teed up a vocal session where he absolutely slayed the rap verse.” – Luke August

LISTEN: Luke August Delivers on Impressive New Cinematic Single, ‘Embers’