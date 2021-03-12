Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: icekream Brings Back ‘Real Rap’ in Hard-Hitting New Single feat. Prayah

icekream is slated to have a huge 2021 and we’re here for it. Earlier this year the Miami-based producer’s Kream Kingdom label signed with MN2S Music Agency and now he’s back with an impressive new single in ‘Real Rap.’ Featuring rapper Prayah, the tune is easily one of icekream’s most gritty and raw releases to date as his well-crafted production serves as the perfect foundation for the NYC vocalist to go off on. Keeping in line with the track title, both artists shine and keep it real all throughout this record – see for yourself below and stay tuned for more new music from icekream in the future.

