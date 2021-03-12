LISTEN: BARDZ & Dan Turley Announce Collaborative EP + Unleash Stunning Lead Single, ‘Save Myself’

Whenever a producer and vocalist find genuine chemistry in the studio, everyone wins. Today we’re getting the product of just that between Southern California-born producer BARDZ and rising vocalist Dan Turley. Not only have the two announced their forthcoming Burn Bright EP, but have unleashed the project’s lead single in ‘Save Myself.’ As you’ll hear below, the result is nothing short of a stunning melodic heater and we can’t wait to hear what the rest of the project contains. Check it out for yourself and stay tuned for the EP release soon.

Bardz & Dan Turley – Save Myself | Stream

