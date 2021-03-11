Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Covex Unveils Impressive New Remix of Slow Magic’s ‘Home’

The second we heard Covex’s smooth new remix of Slow Magic’s ‘Home’ single we were impressed. The track is simply beautiful and full of feeling, and you can clearly tell he put a lot of time and passion into this remix. And with Slow Magic’s original touch still pervasive throughout the track, the nostalgic remix has considerable chart potential and also comes just in time for the artist’s debut album (hinted to release soon!). Listen below, while we patiently await two years’ worth of music in the making.

Slow Magic – Home (Covex Remix) | Stream

