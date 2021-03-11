Listen: Autumn In June Unleashes Impressive New Album Single, ‘Lonely Love’

Autumn in June is back with new music, this time sharing with fans the final single off of his forthcoming studio album, I Don’t Like You When I’m Sober, slated for release on March 19th. Pairing his own infectious vocals with Tyzo Bloom’s production talent, the LA producer delivers on yet another one of his distinctive bedroom pop heaters. The record clearly demonstrates June’s vocal versatility while simultaneously exploring his hip-hop roots as well. Stream ‘Lonely Love’ via Spotify below and start getting hyped for the official album drop on the 19th.

Autumn In June – Lonely Love | Stream

