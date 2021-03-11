The recent announcement of Life Is Beautiful has sparked the news of an unusual collaboration, this time between an unlikely duo, Dillon Francis & ILLENIUM! Last night Dillon posted a text thread between himself and “Nick Illenium” telling him that it is “time to finish our collab”. This obviously caused both of their fans to spiral with anticipation & curiosity. Honestly, due to the differences in their producing, we can’t even begin to imagine what a song between the two of them would sound like. Although, as we get closer to September the more we will find out! Check out their text thread below:

Illenium and Dillon Francis Have A Collaboration In The Works