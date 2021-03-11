A lot of things have changed over the past 365 days. Change is everywhere you look, including in electronic music. 2020 saw the rise in the appetite for Drum and Bass in North America, from Reaper to Flume’s & Toro y Moi’s The Difference’ last year seemed to birth to a new era in bass music in North America. One of the names that have been killing the DnB game since before its sudden rise on the side of the world is the duo BLVCK CROWZ. Hailing from The Netherlands, these masked menaces have become renowned for their unique takes on drum & bass & dubstep with this no-nonsense grittiness to them. Their 2019 single ‘SHADOWS’ has amassed over a million streams on Spotify, and this seems to be only the beginning for these two.

This time BLVCK CROWZ teams up with the familiar hip-hop-oriented electronic producer/turntablist Eskei83. Together, this crew of creative minds combined their different influences and cooked up something spectacular. ‘TAKING IT HIGHER’ is an unrelenting high-energy record that is sure to tear up some dance floors when the world re-opens.

Right out the gate, we’re introduced to the hypnotic vocals that carry the record throughout. Slowly but surely the curtain is pulled back on the madness of the record when we begin to hear the percussion peak through the various ambient sounds and risers. Soon after we’re thrown into this barrage of aggressive lead synths and mesmerizing melodies that very quickly become the focal point of the tune. Make sure to check out the whole thing down below!

BLVCK CROWZ & Eskei83 Join Forces To Deliver A DnB Anthem, “Taking it Higher”