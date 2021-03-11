Taking to esteemed tastemaker label Lowly. yet again, ALIGN looks to the horizon in debuting his sophomore EP, VISTA. Leading the charge is debut single “California Coast” featuring Sarah De Warren, an enthralling blend of lush electronic and pop, out now across all platforms.

Combining the best sides of soothing electronic and dynamic pop, ALIGN flexes his production prowess in his latest. Stirring and emotive, “California Coast” whisks listeners away to a West coast, desert dream. Sarah De Warren’s buoyant vocals weave delicate tales of love as ALIGN’s blissful compositions carry the three-minute work of art. A wondrous amalgamation of effervescent percussive work and light-hearted synths, “California Coast” is a gold-hued gift for warmer weather and coastal cruising.

ALIGN’s VISTA EP follows his 2019 debut EP, Intertwine, which garnered high praise from tastemakers. With plenty more singles to come ahead of its full release, stay tuned for ALIGN’s VISTA EP, available Thursday, June 3 via Lowly..

“‘California Coast’ is the first single off of my 2nd EP titled ‘VISTA.’ For me, this track has a golden hour / summer vibe. Sarah was great to work with the first time we created a track together, and I wanted to bring in another track with her on it. ‘California Coast’ became a nice mixture of both of our sounds.” – ALIGN

Stream “California Coast” on your favorite platform here, or find it below on SoundCloud!

ALIGN Debuts “California Coast” ft. Sarah De Warren From Forthcoming ‘VISTA’ EP