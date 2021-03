Photo by Thomas Falcone

Today, the 25 y/o Brooklyn-based producer and multidisciplinary artist wev releases “technobody” in collaboration with Hoodboi, out via the new label Project Supertouch. It’s a bouncy house track with bass stabs reminiscent of early Disclosure. The retro elements are carefully inter-spliced with layered percussion and modern dance samples. We hope to hear it on the dancefloor soon enough!

wev, Hoodboi – “technobody” | Stream

LISTEN: wev and Hoodboi collab on an electrifying dance tune, “technobody”