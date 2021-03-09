Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

REZZ & Deadmau5 Announce Their Forthcoming Collaboration is Almost Finished

Possibly the most exciting news of 2021, so far, is the impending collaboration between Rezz and Deadmau5. The idea of a collab was teased about 2 years ago but nothing ever came of it, however in a seemingly out of nowhere tweet, Rezz finally broke the silence. She made it very clear that they will definitely have a finished product at some point THIS WEEK. Unfortunately that is all the news we currently have, but check back to RTT as it all unfolds. In the meantime check out Rezz’s tweets for more!

