LISTEN: um.. Get ‘Spooky’ On New Forward-Thinking Trap Single

Every time the um.. boys share new music it’s hard for us not to get excited. The duo’s knack for stringing together cutting-edge and experimental bass music is practically unmatched, and this time around is no different as we’re treated to their latest effort in ‘Spooky.’ As you’ll hear below, um.. has us wishing it was Halloween season again as this eerie trap banger goes off from start to finish. They do a great job keeping things simple but still unique and interesting – steam ‘Spooky’ via Spotify and see for yourself.

um.. – Spooky | Stream

