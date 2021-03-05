The Funk Hunters return with their friends Defunk and Akylla for their high-flying collaboration “Warn Ya,” out now via Westwood Recordings. With The Funk Hunters status as a premier electronic name in Canada, the partnership with two of their vaunted fellow Canadian peers makes this a release of great pride for all the artists + label involved.

Boasting a grinding bassline and a funky, energetic style that perfectly represents the mix of both The Funk Hunter’s and Defunk’s styles, “Warn Ya” is given a golden touch with Akylla’s stunning vocals for a track that is a bonafide dance floor destroyer.

“A few months before Covid hit we got to see Big Gigantic play this tune live at Red Rocks during their set at the last Rowdytown. We had played it in a few DJ sets ourselves earlier that year while we were still finishing the production on it, but experiencing it alongside 10,000 other people when Big G dropped it was pretty surreal and this song has been a special one for us ever since. I feel like we’ve been waiting to release it forever! So I’m super excited to have this finally come out and with Defunk & Akylla on the track too it actually makes this release 100% Canadian which is something we’re also really proud of.” – The Funk Hunters

“This song is about a magnetic love that can’t be broken or understood. We all have one of those (; The Funk Hunters embody peace, love, unity and most importantly…the Funk! I’m always honoured to be in their vortex.” – Akylla

“Warn Ya is an epic, dark and mysterious journey that pulls the listener in with its long vocal builds and its stomping drops. It’s a song that fans have always asked about in my sets, and now its time has finally come.” – Defunk

The Funk Hunters, Defunk and Akylla Team Up for “Warn Ya” via Westwood Recordings