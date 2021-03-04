After using the majority of 2020 to recharge and refocus, What So Not is back in action with thrilling news; every week for the entire month of March he will be dropping his extremely popular, unreleased What So Not bootlegs that have only been heard on the festival circuit. Today he kicked things off strong with the release of his highly coveted mashup of Kendrick Lamar’s “Money Trees” and Mura Masa’s “Lotus Eater”! A mashup that has been blowing his fans’ minds since his Divide & Conquer touring days has officially made its way to Youtube and the excitement is unmatched. Stream the mashup below and don’t forget to check out his Youtube every week for brand “new” surprises.

Dropping unreleased WSN bootlegs every week this month. Been holding out on this one since the D&C Tour. I remember everyone trying to track this down, reddit forums uploading set rips & even peers trying to remake it 😂 – Money Trees X Lotus Eater https://t.co/HFz5ufHFe6 pic.twitter.com/qRqxGJL2mo — WHAT SO NOT (@WhatSoNot) March 3, 2021

LISTEN: What So Not Finally Drops Anticipated Kendrick Lamar x Mura Masa Bootleg