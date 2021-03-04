Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: What So Not Finally Drops Anticipated Kendrick Lamar x Mura Masa Bootleg

LISTEN: What So Not Finally Drops Anticipated Kendrick Lamar x Mura Masa Bootleg

by Leave a Comment

After using the majority of 2020 to recharge and refocus, What So Not is back in action with thrilling news; every week for the entire month of March he will be dropping his extremely popular, unreleased What So Not bootlegs that have only been heard on the festival circuit. Today he kicked things off strong with the release of his highly coveted mashup of Kendrick Lamar’s “Money Trees” and Mura Masa’s “Lotus Eater”! A mashup that has been blowing his fans’ minds since his Divide & Conquer touring days has officially made its way to Youtube and the excitement is unmatched. Stream the mashup below and don’t forget to check out his Youtube every week for brand “new” surprises.

LISTEN: What So Not Finally Drops Anticipated Kendrick Lamar x Mura Masa Bootleg

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend