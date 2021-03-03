LISTEN: ZAXX Brings Big Room House Back in Anticipated New Single, ‘CHAOS’

A few months ago, ZAXX vowed to bring Big Room house back into its mainstream prominence. The announcement landed him star-studded support from acts like Tiesto and W&W, and now it appears he is finally making good of that promise in releasing ‘Chaos.’ As you”ll hear below and is typical of big room, this track is jam-packed with energy from start to finish. If this is the way in which ZAXX plans on reviving the forgotten genre then he’s certainly off to a great start. Check out the track below and read what ZAXX himself has to say about the record as well.

“This track is an ode to my older big room style – pretty but hard at the same time,” ZAXX says of his upcoming single. He continues, “I like to make songs with unexpected drops, I never want my sound to be predictable.” He spoke of his affection for the genre saying, “Big Room will always have a place in my heart and I really want to bring it back, in my opinion it’s one of the most pure forms of electronic music because you can do so much with it, I fully intend to innovate the genre and keep it alive for the new generation to enjoy.”

