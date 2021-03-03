Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: ZAXX Brings Big Room House Back in Anticipated New Single, ‘CHAOS’

LISTEN: ZAXX Brings Big Room House Back in Anticipated New Single, ‘CHAOS’

by Leave a Comment

A few months ago, ZAXX vowed to bring Big Room house back into its mainstream prominence. The announcement landed him star-studded support from acts like Tiesto and W&W, and now it appears he is finally making good of that promise in releasing ‘Chaos.’ As you”ll hear below and is typical of big room, this track is jam-packed with energy from start to finish. If this is the way in which ZAXX plans on reviving the forgotten genre then he’s certainly off to a great start. Check out the track below and read what ZAXX himself has to say about the record as well.

“This track is an ode to my older big room style – pretty but hard at the same time,” ZAXX says of his upcoming single. He continues, “I like to make songs with unexpected drops, I never want my sound to be predictable.” He spoke of his affection for the genre saying, “Big Room will always have a place in my heart and I really want to bring it back, in my opinion it’s one of the most pure forms of electronic music because you can do so much with it, I fully intend to innovate the genre and keep it alive for the new generation to enjoy.”

ZAXX – Chaos | Stream

LISTEN: ZAXX Brings Big Room House Back in Anticipated New Single, ‘CHAOS’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend