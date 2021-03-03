LISTEN: Geminibull Unleash Catchy New ‘Without You’ Single feat. Austin Corini

Rising Chicago duo Geminibull have returned with a must-listen new single in ‘Without You,” a genre-bending melodic heater featuring vocals from Austin Corini. As you’ll hear below, the track opens slowly with some infectious chords, before Corini’s vocal performance transports the listener seamlessly into an energetic future bass drop. The duo is clearly going for an accessible pop-crossover here, and they pass with flying colors as this track has us wishing summer was here already. Stream ‘Without You’ via Spotify below and be on the lookout for Geminibull to have a massive year in 2021.

Geminibull – Without You (feat. Austin Corini) | Stream

