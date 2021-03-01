Zeds Dead Announce ‘Catching Z’s’ 2021 Mixtape, Unveiling New Label ‘Altered States’

Zeds Dead just dropped a ton of exciting news – the first being that they are bringing back their acclaimed Catching Z’s mixtape series for a brand new 2021 installment. If that wasn’t enough, the project will be acting as the duo’s first release on their new side label, Altered States.

We wanted to open the door to a world branching off of @Deadbeats. One where we explore sounds that take you into a different space, one of dreams and other @Altered_St8s of consciousness. pic.twitter.com/F3wBuky9yc — ZEDS DEAD (@zedsdead) March 1, 2021

