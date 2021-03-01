Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Son Kuma Unveils Wavey Must-Listen Rap Single, ‘Good For Life’

Son Kuma Unveils Wavey Must-Listen Rap Single, ‘Good For Life’

by Leave a Comment

Son Kuma has us thinking summer has come early thanks to his wavey new feel-good rap single, ‘Good For Life.’ The Inglewood vocalist’s new release is the standout track from Kuma’s upcoming debut album, and if this is any indicator of what we can expect from the full project, then sign us up! As you’ll hear below, Son Kuma glides over a catchy beat as he raps about the gratitude has has for life and dreams he also has for the future. Check out ‘Good For Life’ via Soundcloud below and be sure to follow Son Kuma on his socials for more new music.

Son Kuma – Good For Life | Stream

SON KUMA | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM

Son Kuma Unveils Wavey Must-Listen Rap Single, ‘Good For Life’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend