Son Kuma has us thinking summer has come early thanks to his wavey new feel-good rap single, ‘Good For Life.’ The Inglewood vocalist’s new release is the standout track from Kuma’s upcoming debut album, and if this is any indicator of what we can expect from the full project, then sign us up! As you’ll hear below, Son Kuma glides over a catchy beat as he raps about the gratitude has has for life and dreams he also has for the future. Check out ‘Good For Life’ via Soundcloud below and be sure to follow Son Kuma on his socials for more new music.

Son Kuma – Good For Life | Stream

Son Kuma Unveils Wavey Must-Listen Rap Single, ‘Good For Life’