Watch Snavs, Bad Decisions, Teri Miko and more in Chinese New Year Livestream

Run The Trap Events teamed up with Pillz Records to create a livestream for the Chinese New Year! Among the artists playling are Snavs, Bad Decisions, Teri Miko and Luca Rezza.

Other artists included on the livestream are Zabo, Charlotte Devaney, Jenny Ku and HeRa. The livestream is taking place today (February 26th). Check out the livestream through the following link.

Watch Run The Trap events x Pillz Records Chinese New Year livestream

Timetable February 26th (Beijing time, GMT+8):

6PM – 6:30PM: HeRa

6:30PM – 7PM: Jenny Ku

7PM – 8PM: RoRoll

8PM – 9PM: Saberz

9PM – 9:30PM: Luca Rezza

9:30PM – 10:30PM: Charlotte Devaney

10:30PM – 11:10PM: ANG

11:10PM – 11:40PM: ZABO

11:40PM – 12:10AM: SNAVS

12:10AM – 12:40AM: Teri Miko

12:40AM – 1:40AM: Bad Decisions

