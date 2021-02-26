Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: R3HAB Drops Tech-House Single ‘Ringtone,’ Launching Saudi label MDLBEAST Records

R3HAB is back with another heater, this time linking with Polish startup producers Fafaq & DNF for a memorable and booty-shaking collaboration in “Ringtone.” The bouncy house number debuts as the first release ever on Saudi label MDLBEAST Records. The track is also slated to be featured on the newfound label’s “Soundstorm Volume 1, a carefully curated album showcasing their star-studded roster of talent. As you’ll hear below, these three producers pack in everything you’d want and more from a house record: a groovy bassline, catchy vocals, and crisp drums. We can’t wait to hear where R3HAB takes his signature sound next.

