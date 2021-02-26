LISTEN: Pushing Daizies Deliver On Catchy ‘Dreams’ Single feat. Kelsey Ray

We covered Pushing Daizies’ impressive debut ‘Want It To End’ release last month, and it appears they’re already back with another new memorable Dim Mak single. ‘Dreams’ is nothing short of a future bass heater, with vocalist Kelsey Ray providing some catchy lyrics to rest seamlessly on top of the clean production. The track goes hard, but is also soft and emotional in a genuine way. If this is the pace the duo plans on dropping music this year then we’re beyond hyped. Stream ‘Dreams’ via Spotify below and hear what the duo has to say about this record.

“‘Dreams’ is one of our favorite records that we’ve created thus far. It embodies what Pushing Daizies is all about musically and Kelsey Ray was incredible to work with. If you’ve ever been in love, this one should hit home.”

Pushing Daizies – Dreams (feat. Kelsey Ray) | Stream

