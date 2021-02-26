LZRD’s impressive track record – spanning over six years and 150 million streams – makes it hard to not get excited when the DC producer shares new music. This time, LZRD links up with Nashville based Kygo-collaborator Sam Tinnesz for ‘When We Love,’ an uplifting alternative dance pop collaboration that you don’t want to miss. It’s a catchy track with a lot of meaning to it at the same time, and the sprinkle of punk rock influence throughout the track is perfect. Stream ‘When We Love’ below via Spotify and read what LZRD himself has to say about this record.

“[‘When We Love’] is more than just a lesson of how impactful love is in a relationship; it is meant to shed light in a dark world where we need to love one another more than ever. When we love and support each other, while looking past each other’s differences, we can truly conquer anything.” – LZRD

LZRD & Sam Tinnesz – When We Love | Stream

LISTEN: LZRD & Sam Tinnesz Share Uplifting Alternative Dance Collab, ‘When We Love’