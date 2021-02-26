Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: LZRD & Sam Tinnesz Share Uplifting Alternative Dance Collab, ‘When We Love’

LISTEN: LZRD & Sam Tinnesz Share Uplifting Alternative Dance Collab, ‘When We Love’

by Leave a Comment

LZRD’s impressive track record – spanning over six years and 150 million streams – makes it hard to not get excited when the DC producer shares new music. This time, LZRD links up with Nashville based Kygo-collaborator Sam Tinnesz for ‘When We Love,’ an uplifting alternative dance pop collaboration that you don’t want to miss. It’s a catchy track with a lot of meaning to it at the same time, and the sprinkle of punk rock influence throughout the track is perfect. Stream ‘When We Love’ below via Spotify and read what LZRD himself has to say about this record.

“[‘When We Love’] is more than just a lesson of how impactful love is in a relationship; it is meant to shed light in a dark world where we need to love one another more than ever. When we love and support each other, while looking past each other’s differences, we can truly conquer anything.” – LZRD  

LZRD & Sam Tinnesz – When We Love | Stream

LISTEN: LZRD & Sam Tinnesz Share Uplifting Alternative Dance Collab, ‘When We Love’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend