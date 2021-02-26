LISTEN: Carnage Debuts New House Alias GORDO, Unleashes Debut Single ‘KTM’

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Carnage is back with some massive news. The producer has officially unveiled his new house alias, GORDO, alongside the project’s first single in ‘KTM,’ a trippy house cut with some fitting drug-influenced vocal samples in what sounds like an inebriated Young Thug (and we mean that in the best way possible). The Ultra Records single is groovy from start to finish, and there’s no doubt that it will dominate the DJ circuit this year. Check it out below and read what GORDO has to say about ‘KTM.’

There is no question that ‘KTM‘ is the one track that defines exactly who I am as an artist in this exact moment in time. This song came together after years of self discovery through music and being open minded to new ways of life and inspirations. This is the beginning of the new me.”

