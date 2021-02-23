LISTEN: Doctor Neiman Shares Genre-Bending ‘What About Love’ Collaboration feat. Micah Martin

Rising bass music producer Doctor Neiman continues his strong 2021 run (after sharing ‘Let Go’ via Excision’s Subsidia label) in “What About Love,” a collaboration with singer/songwriter Micah Martin that arrives on Flux Pavilion’s decorated Circus Records. As you’ll hear below, Neiman effortlessly blends rock and bass on this high-octane and genre-bending new single. Check it out via Spotify below and be sure to be on the lookout for more new music from Doctor Neiman this year. In a short amount of time the producer has proven that he can touch any genre with skill, and we’re definitely excited to hear where he takes things in the future.

Doctor Neiman & Micah Martin – What About Love | Stream

