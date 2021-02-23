Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Insomniac Launches New Festival & Record Label, "Lost In Dreams"

Insomniac continues to be a pioneer and staple of the EDM community, and their latest announcement proves they are showing no signs of slowing down. Lost In Dreams is Insomniac’s exciting new venture committed to highlighting the “world of future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal driven dance music”, which includes a brand new label and festival experience. The label side is kicking things off this Friday with a new single from up & comers Kaivon & Nevve, titled “Whole Life”. Not many details have been given regarding the festival side of things but as live shows begin to come back Insomniac will definitely be the first to let us know. Check out their announcement below and check back to RTT for any updates!

