Insomniac continues to be a pioneer and staple of the EDM community, and their latest announcement proves they are showing no signs of slowing down. Lost In Dreams is Insomniac’s exciting new venture committed to highlighting the “world of future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal driven dance music”, which includes a brand new label and festival experience. The label side is kicking things off this Friday with a new single from up & comers Kaivon & Nevve, titled “Whole Life”. Not many details have been given regarding the festival side of things but as live shows begin to come back Insomniac will definitely be the first to let us know. Check out their announcement below and check back to RTT for any updates!

Welcome to Lost In Dreams, the newest world within the Insomniac universe and a brand new festival with its own dedicated record label focused on future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal-driven dance music. 🔊💭 We are so happy to have you here. 💜 pic.twitter.com/ULODSfdS7V — LOST IN DREAMS (@ItsLostInDreams) February 23, 2021

Insomniac Launches New Festival & Record Label, “Lost In Dreams”