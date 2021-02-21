Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Following a massive year for Riot Ten, which included the release of his Hype or Die: Emergence EP and his house-focused BLKMRKT Vol.1 EP, the El Paso-based producer kicks off 2021 with “Poppin.” It is the first single off Riot Ten’s highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore album, set to drop this year on Dim Mak. Since joining Dim Mak in 2017, the producer has experienced meteoric growth in the dubstep and bass music scene. 

Packed with explosive energy and high-octane action, “Poppin” displays the Texan producer at his very best. Giving fans a fiery taste of what’s to come, there’s no denying that Riot Ten’s upcoming album will be one of the most anticipated of the year.

Riot Ten Gets “Poppin” with New Single + Album Announcement

