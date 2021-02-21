Adventure Club just drew back the curtain on the 5th single to their 3rd studio album. At the heels of collaborations with Yuna, Squired, Cammie Robinson, Sara Diamond, the star-studded LP is already a massive success. A collaboration with fellow electronic duo ARMNHMR and pop vocalist HALIENE, “Anywhere” is a love story tinged with moments of longing and loneliness. Equal parts energizing and contemplative, this explosively whimsical cut is laced with a feminine prowess courtesy of HALIENE’s robust vocal work while Adventure Club and ARMNHMR work together seamlessly to create riveting soundscapes. Layered with infectious synths and main-stage drops, “Anywhere” goes above and beyond modern EDM. Watch this space for more from Adventure Club.

“We’ve been anxiously waiting to release ‘Anywhere.’ It’s our idea of the perfect collaboration between artists we admire. ARMNHMR really helped drive this track home paired alongside HALIENE’’s ethereal vocals. We think this will be an instant classic for old fans and new fans alike. To be listened on loud, surrounded (virtually) by people you love.” – Adventure Club

Adventure Club and ARMNHMR Release Long-Awaited “Anything” with HALIENE