Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Adventure Club and ARMNHMR Release Long-Awaited “Anything” with HALIENE

Adventure Club and ARMNHMR Release Long-Awaited “Anything” with HALIENE

by Leave a Comment

Adventure Club just drew back the curtain on the 5th single to their 3rd studio album. At the heels of collaborations with Yuna, Squired, Cammie Robinson, Sara Diamond, the star-studded LP is already a massive success. A collaboration with fellow electronic duo ARMNHMR and pop vocalist HALIENE, “Anywhere” is a love story tinged with moments of longing and loneliness. Equal parts energizing and contemplative, this explosively whimsical cut is laced with a feminine prowess courtesy of HALIENE’s robust vocal work while Adventure Club and ARMNHMR work together seamlessly to create riveting soundscapes. Layered with infectious synths and main-stage drops, “Anywhere” goes above and beyond modern EDM. Watch this space for more from Adventure Club.

We’ve been anxiously waiting to release ‘Anywhere.’ It’s our idea of the perfect collaboration between artists we admire. ARMNHMR really helped drive this track home paired alongside HALIENE’’s ethereal vocals. We think this will be an instant classic for old fans and new fans alike. To be listened on loud, surrounded (virtually) by people you love.” – Adventure Club

Adventure Club and ARMNHMR Release Long-Awaited “Anything” with HALIENE

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend