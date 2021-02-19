Uruguayan artist Miliano makes a return with his first single of 2021, “Runaway”—a melodic hip/hop track blending guitar & rap rhythms.

Drawing off of a plethora of influences, he cites Lauryn Hill, Simple Plan, and Future as modern-day inspirations while also showing off his Uruguayan roots in the form of Alfredo Zitarrosa and Carlos Santana. For the last year, Miliano has been mentored by Enrique Iglesias who has helped progress his sound.

Be on the look out for more from the Miami youngin’ as he progresses his sound in 2021.

PREMIERE: Uruguayan artist Miliano Blends Guitar & Rap Rhythms on “Runaway”