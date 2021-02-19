Teddy Beats has returned with an absolutely hypnotizing new deep house single in ‘Take It Slow.’ Featuring intoxicating vocals from Jolee Nikoal, this new release from the Kygo-discovered DJ and producer boasts all of the moody, pop, and chill influences we’ve come to expect and love from Beats. His releases have already amassed a whopping 10 million streams across platforms and we can’t wait to hear what he’s got in store for us for the rest of 2021. Stream ‘Take It Slow’ via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Teddy Beats – Take It Slow | Stream

LISTEN: Teddy Beats Unleashes Hypnotizing New Deep House Single, ‘Take It Slow’