Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Teddy Beats Unleashes Hypnotizing New Deep House Single, ‘Take It Slow’

LISTEN: Teddy Beats Unleashes Hypnotizing New Deep House Single, ‘Take It Slow’

by Leave a Comment

Teddy Beats has returned with an absolutely hypnotizing new deep house single in ‘Take It Slow.’ Featuring intoxicating vocals from Jolee Nikoal, this new release from the Kygo-discovered DJ and producer boasts all of the moody, pop, and chill influences we’ve come to expect and love from Beats. His releases have already amassed a whopping 10 million streams across platforms and we can’t wait to hear what he’s got in store for us for the rest of 2021. Stream ‘Take It Slow’ via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Teddy Beats – Take It Slow | Stream

LISTEN: Teddy Beats Unleashes Hypnotizing New Deep House Single, ‘Take It Slow’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend