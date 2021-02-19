Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: ocien Shares Fresh, Catchy New Tech House Single, ‘Funeral Home’

LISTEN: ocien Shares Fresh, Catchy New Tech House Single, ‘Funeral Home’

by Leave a Comment

Moroccan producer ocien has returned with a fun and addictive new tech house offering in ‘Funeral Home’ via Popgang Records. As you’ll hear below, ocien makes use of an intriguing, quirky vocal sample to add flavor and originality to an already impressive tech house beat. From the thumping bassline to the shimmering synth work this record has everything you’d want and more from a dance floor house tune. Stream it via Soundcloud and be sure to follow ocien and Popgang Records on socials.

ocien – Funeral Home | Stream

 

Follow ocien

Soundcloud |Instagram

Follow Popgang Records

Facebook | Instagram | Site

LISTEN: ocien Shares Fresh, Catchy New Tech House Single, ‘Funeral Home’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend