LISTEN: ocien Shares Fresh, Catchy New Tech House Single, ‘Funeral Home’

Moroccan producer ocien has returned with a fun and addictive new tech house offering in ‘Funeral Home’ via Popgang Records. As you’ll hear below, ocien makes use of an intriguing, quirky vocal sample to add flavor and originality to an already impressive tech house beat. From the thumping bassline to the shimmering synth work this record has everything you’d want and more from a dance floor house tune. Stream it via Soundcloud and be sure to follow ocien and Popgang Records on socials.

