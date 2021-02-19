LISTEN: HEKLER Levels Up in Must-Hear New Album Single, ‘One I Want’ feat. Misdom

Hekler has blown us away in the past with his inventive production, but what he’s been up to lately has even more intrigued. With a new album slated for release this year, the Las Vegas artist has just unveiled his first single of the project in ‘One I Want.’ If this track is any indicator of what we can expect from the LP then we’re excited to say the least. Hekler’s infectious melodies serve as the perfect foundation for Misdom’s catchy vocals, and the producer’s sound design is super impressive as well. Check it out via Spotify below and be sure to follow Hekler on socials.

