Back in 2017 ODESZA‘s ‘A Moment Apart’ took the EDM world by storm, so it is safe to say that fans all over the world were ecstatic to see the duo’s latest tweet. Luckily the release of BRONSON, their collaboration with Golden Features, was able to hold us over all of 2020 but we are ready for more ODESZA magic. There is no word on a release date or any track information, but keep checking back to RTT for more updates!

hi guys we workin I promise — ODESZA (@odesza) February 16, 2021

ODESZA Confirm They Are Busy Working On New Music