Watch JOYRYDE Throw Down an Insane 90-Minute Set On A Moving Car

The other night JOYRYDE delivered yet another incredible livestream set. This time around, it was for Insomniac’s Electric Mile event as the Brave producer threw down a blazing 90-minute performance. If the amazing music wasn’t enough, as you’ll see below the entire set took place aboard a moving car, as JOYRYDE was flanked with Insomniac’s decorative, neon stage production. Stream the entire set below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

