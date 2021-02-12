LISTEN: Sam Blacky Shares Debut Single ‘Too Late’ + Launches Stabby Records Imprint

Los Angeles DJ and producer Sam Blacky makes her official debut today by not only releasing a new house single in ‘Too Late,’ but also by announcing her newfound record label Stabby Records. The label plans on delivering cutting edge house and Blacky’s new single here is a great start; from the disco-inspired vocals to thumping bassline this track is super groovy from start to finish. Stream ‘Too Late’ via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more new music on Stabby Records coming soon.

