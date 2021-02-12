Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Sam Blacky Shares Debut Single ‘Too Late’ + Launches Stabby Records Imprint

LISTEN: Sam Blacky Shares Debut Single ‘Too Late’ + Launches Stabby Records Imprint

by Leave a Comment

Los Angeles DJ and producer Sam Blacky makes her official debut today by not only releasing a new house single in ‘Too Late,’ but also by announcing her newfound record label Stabby Records. The label plans on delivering cutting edge house and Blacky’s new single here is a great start; from the disco-inspired vocals to thumping bassline this track is super groovy from start to finish. Stream ‘Too Late’ via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more new music on Stabby Records coming soon.

Sam Blacky – Too Late | Stream

Sam Blacky: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Website
Stabby Records: Twitter | Instagram

LISTEN: Sam Blacky Shares Debut Single ‘Too Late’ + Launches Stabby Records Imprint

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend