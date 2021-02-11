LISTEN: Flume Teases More Unreleased Music on Instagram Stories

Any time Flume teases new music it’s worth a listen – even when the clip is as long as an Instagram story post. Yesterday the Australian producer teased us with a new ID that already has fans speculating on whether Harley plans to drop new music soon. The experimental beat that Flume plays for us is reminiscent of the style on his Hi This is Flume mixtape; check it out below and join us in hoping we’ll see an official release sooner rather than later.

