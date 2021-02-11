Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Flume Teases More Unreleased Music on Instagram Stories

LISTEN: Flume Teases More Unreleased Music on Instagram Stories

by Leave a Comment

Any time Flume teases new music it’s worth a listen – even when the clip is as long as an Instagram story post. Yesterday the Australian producer teased us with a new ID that already has fans speculating on whether Harley plans to drop new music soon. The experimental beat that Flume plays for us is reminiscent of the style on his Hi This is Flume mixtape; check it out below and join us in hoping we’ll see an official release sooner rather than later.

New ID On Story from r/Flume

LISTEN: Flume Teases More Unreleased Music on Instagram Stories

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend