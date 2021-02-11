LISTEN: FIIN Unleashes Enchanting Deep House Single, ‘A Better Way’

FIIN’s first release of the year comes in the form of a standout new single on Ultra Records. From the ethereal, haunting melodies to the tribal vocals, ‘A Better Way’ is a beautifully simple, mystical deep house record that will have you coming back to the play button again and again. If this track is any reliable indicator on what we can expect from FIIN in 2021 then he’s in for a huge year. Stream ‘A Better Way’ via Spotify below.

