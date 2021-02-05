Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Malaa Takes on Remix Duties for Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khans “Anything”

Malaa Takes on Remix Duties for Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khans “Anything”

by Leave a Comment

After amassing global success, Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan have enlisted the masked French producer Malaa for his remix of “Anything.” Originally released in late-November, Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan’s dance-pop collaboration quickly circulated the web granting them over 5 million streams on Spotify alone. With an official music video that followed afterwards, it appears that the two long-time heavyweights had a lot more up their sleeves. After being teased on social media, Malaa’s remix for Alison Wonderland & Valentino Khan’s “Anything” turned from a want to a need. Leaving fingerprints all over the original mix, Malaa implants his signature sound to get your weekend started off the right way.

Malaa Takes on Remix Duties for Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khans “Anything”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend