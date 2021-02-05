Malaa Takes on Remix Duties for Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khans “Anything”

After amassing global success, Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan have enlisted the masked French producer Malaa for his remix of “Anything.” Originally released in late-November, Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan’s dance-pop collaboration quickly circulated the web granting them over 5 million streams on Spotify alone. With an official music video that followed afterwards, it appears that the two long-time heavyweights had a lot more up their sleeves. After being teased on social media, Malaa’s remix for Alison Wonderland & Valentino Khan’s “Anything” turned from a want to a need. Leaving fingerprints all over the original mix, Malaa implants his signature sound to get your weekend started off the right way.
