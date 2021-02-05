LISTEN: SPADES Unleashes Heavy-Hitting New “Divisions” EP

SPADES has dropped his first release of the year in Divisions, a bass-heavy EP that has us wishing concerts were back in full force. As you’ll hear below, the rising Chicago producer takes a step back from his typical trap catalogue to deliver an impressive dubstep-influenced project. Spades’ versatility in the studio is on full display here and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us later this year. Stream Divisions below via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

