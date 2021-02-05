Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rezz & PVRIS Join Forces In New Collaboration 'Sacrificial'

Over the past few years, arguably no one has seen a faster rise to prominence than the soul-snatcher we know as Rezz. Through boundless creativity, talent, and consistent work at her craft and brand, Rezz and her team have created a project that is so much more than music, it’s an experience. 

It seems like only yesterday when we were all nothing short of awestruck when first hearing the penetrating frequencies of ‘Edge’. But when it all comes down to it, that was now five years ago and in that time Rezz has grown into something truly revolutionary in the scene. With an already legendary discography, and so many major festivals, shows, and tours under her belt, the established trendsetter always find a few to continue pushing boundaries. In 2020 we were blessed with her long-awaited collaboration with Zeds Dead, ‘Into The Abyss’, among a few other releases. This year, the grim reaper herself returns with a collaboration with eccentric singer/songwriter PVRIS, with ‘Sacrificial’.

Throughout the record PVRIS’s voice masterfully juxtaposes the sinister overtones of Rezz’s out-of-this-world production we’ve become quite familiar with. When menacing subs, chaotic ambient sounds, and world-class vocals come together, you get the genre-defying masterpiece that is ‘Sacrificial’.

