LISTEN: Nathan Day Shares Impressive New “She Came Down From The Stars” Single + Music Video

Nathan Day comes through today with an absolutely awesome new single in “She Came Down From The Stars.” Seamlessly incorporating alternative and electronic influences, the former Darlia frontman’s versatility shines through on this latest offering on Atlantic Records. The catchy single will be featured on Day’s upcoming EP slated for release later this year. Stream the track on Spotify below and check out the official music video as well.

