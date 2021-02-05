Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Felix Cartal Shares Intoxicating New “Happy Hour” Single feat. Kiiara

Felix Cartal is back with another stellar release, this time coming in the form of an uplifting and ridiculously catchy “Happy Hour” collaboration with celebrated songstress Kiiara. Released via Physical Presents, the record literally emanates positivity and good vibes from start to finish. With over 270 million Spotify streams and counting, Cartal proves yet again why he is such a powerful and influential force within the world of dance music. Kiiara’s smooth and enchanting vocals really take this thing to another level – check it out via Spotify below and read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind “Happy Hour.”

The idea and lyrics for this song were created during a writing session in Norway. I think my time in Scandinavia was really beneficial to my songwriting process because they have this effortless approach to pop writing. We had a breakthrough when we started thinking of juxtaposing ‘Happy Hour’ with darker lyrics. It kind of all fell together once we figured out how to attack it, and I dub it my ‘uplifting loser anthem.’ It felt sort of pop, but sort of unconventional, and to have Kiiara feature on it was unreal because I felt that her pop music has that same unpredictable quality.

Felix Cartal – Happy Hour (feat. Kiiara) | Stream

