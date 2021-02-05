Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: DØBER & RayRay Unleash Energetic Bass House Single, ‘Bounce’ via Protocol

It’s always a bittersweet feeling when new music comes out that has us wishing concerts were back in full force. Today, DØBER and RayRay have come together yet again for an absolutely wild bass house collaboration in ‘Bounce.’ As you’ll quickly hear below, the title of this one couldn’t be more accurate, as the groovy bassline and catchy vocals will have you jumping out of your seat as soon as the drop hits. Stream the single as well as the extended mix on Spotify and stay on the lookout for more heaters from these two in 2021.

DØBER & RayRay – Bounce | Stream

