DVRKO Enlists Tyler Graves in New Single “Don’t Save Me”

Emerging producer DVRKO kicks off 2021 on the right foot with his new vocal-driven single “Don’t Save Me” feat. Tyler Graves

An artist that embraces versatility as his mantra, being able to create freely without being tied to one certain genre, “Don’t Save Me ” is DVRKO as his shining best, as he effortlessly blends various subsets of electronic dance music into a club-ready banger. Tyler Graves’ vocals is the perfect contrast to the hard-hitting bassline, with the two artists joining forces for a song that sure to get fans excited for the return of dancefloors across the country.

The song is about a fading relationship that has turned toxic. losing yourself and your own self worth fighting for a relationship. being with someone but still feeling lonely when they’re right by your side. hoping that you’ll wake up the next day things will go back to how they were in the beginning. you want to save the relationship but realize you don’t actually want to be saved, deep down you want to be free and move on, and find yourself again.” – Tyler Graves

“This one is for those who don’t deserve to be saved from the massacre.”  – DVRKO

